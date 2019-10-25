Tanzen x Poker Flat 20 years: Mihai Popoviciu + Markus Homm

Pivotal German house label celebrates its 20th anniversary

Regarded as the natural successor to his Raw Elements label and 'Da Minimal Funk' compilation, when previous Tanzen guest Steve Bug founded Poker Flat Recordings in 1998 he established himself as one of the top taste-making DJs of the era. Its deep, minimal, techno-edged sound stood in stark contrast to the fuller, more pop-orientated electroclash of the time and a new legion of clubbers and DJs immediately latched onto the new style. This sound, often dubbed tech house, has been one of the defining musics of European clubbing ever since, dominating in Germany and on Ibiza. Poker Flat Recordings continues to lead the field in this arena and, such is the good relationship the Germanophile Tanzen have with the club culture of Berlin, it's only natural that Poker Flat should hold one of their 20th birthday parties in Zagreb. Representing the label on the night will be Romanian producer/DJ Mihai Popoviciu and mainstay Markus Homm. Last time there was such a close collaboration between Germany and Croatia it definitely wasn't cause for as much celebration as these brilliant nights Tanzen continue to supply, so rejoice!