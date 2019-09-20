Tanzen x Watergate records 10 years: Jimi Jules, Hyenah, Kristin Velvet

Celebrating a decade of the Berlin club's record label

While newbies still cite Berghain as the epicentre of Berlin's club culture, for many seasoned clubbers, the city has a lot more to offer, not least the club known as Watergate (pictured). In the 10 years since it has been running its own record label, the likes of Onur Özer, Sascha Funke, Tiefschwarz, Sebo K, Pan-Pot, Kerri Chandler, Ellen Allien, dOP and Solomun have released on the label, while just about every top house DJ on the planet has played there. Continuing their affiliation with the German capital's electronic sound, Tanzen return from their summer break with a party honouring the label, featuring Watergate regulars Jimi Jules, Hyenah and Kristin Velvet.