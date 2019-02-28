Tech N9ne

Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B Vintage Industrial Bar , Zagreb Thursday February 28 2019
Tech N9ne
© Chris Hackett

Iconic rapper makes his Croatian debut

Known for his dynamic rhyme schemes and speed rapping abilities known as the 'Chopper' style, Tech N9ne is a sometimes outspoken proponent of a bizarre branch of hardcore rap. His music has been using widely in television, film and in computer games and he has collaborated with the likes of Cee Lo Green, Kendrick Lamar, T-Pain, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and Eminem over more than 12 album releases. His new long-player, 2019's 'N9na' has prompted a European tour. This Zagreb date is the only date within the region and will see Tech N9ne's frequent collaborator Krizz Kaliko take to the stage with him. Support acts come in the form of Belgrade rapper Smoke Mardeljano and Diyala, a female MC from Varaždin

Venue name: Vintage Industrial Bar
Contact:
Address: Savska cesta 160
Zagreb

Opening hours: 10am-2am Mon-Thur; 10am-5am Fri-Sat, 10am-1am Sun
Transport: Trams 5, 14 and 17 to Prisavlje
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1044469885725842
    • Vintage Industrial Bar 135 kuna advance, 160 kuna on the door