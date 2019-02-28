Iconic rapper makes his Croatian debut

Known for his dynamic rhyme schemes and speed rapping abilities known as the 'Chopper' style, Tech N9ne is a sometimes outspoken proponent of a bizarre branch of hardcore rap. His music has been using widely in television, film and in computer games and he has collaborated with the likes of Cee Lo Green, Kendrick Lamar, T-Pain, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and Eminem over more than 12 album releases. His new long-player, 2019's 'N9na' has prompted a European tour. This Zagreb date is the only date within the region and will see Tech N9ne's frequent collaborator Krizz Kaliko take to the stage with him. Support acts come in the form of Belgrade rapper Smoke Mardeljano and Diyala, a female MC from Varaždin