Ten essential songs from Rijeka

If there is ne group that represents Rijeka more than any other it is Let 3 (Flight No. 3), an instinctively subversive group of entertainers who have spent nigh on 30 years offending almost everyone across the social spectrum, whether appearing nude on stage, donning huge phalluses, baring their buttocks on Sunday-afternoon TV, or peppering their songs with politically incorrect vulgarities. They might look like a circus act but Let 3 are also the most convincing alternative rock attraction that Croatia has ever produced, moving from hard-riffing punk through indie pop to rock-electro fusion with an ease that no other group from the region can muster.

Standout tracks are too numerous to mention: Riječke pičke (“Rijeka c*nts”) is a mischievously ironic local-patriotic anthem

Profesor Jakov is their most radio-friendly hit