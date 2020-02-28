Terry Francis

Music, Dance and electronic Boogaloo , Out of the Centre Friday February 28 2020
Terry Francis
© Terry Francis

Tech-house originator returns

Tech-house dominates the soundtrack at every festival and club on the Croatian coast. It is now so ubiquitous that it's difficult to remember it having a beginning. But it did. And its beginnings came in the mid-'90s from Wiggle resident DJs Terry Francis (pictured above), Nathan Coles and Eddie Richards. Francis has played in Croatia many, many times before and has built and maintained a huge following here thanks to his dedicated efforts. His return is always a very welcome one and he knows the audience he plays to better than almost any international guest DJ because of this strong bond.

