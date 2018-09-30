Sharleen Spiteri-fronted Scottish rock band revisit their classic late '80s and '90s songs on visit to Zagreb

When Scottish pop rock band released their debut album Southside in 1989 it contained the debut single I Don't Want a Lover. the song went on to become an enduring international hit, charting in the UK, USA, Australia, France, Germany and Spain. From then on, thee band's future was assured. In 1997 they released their White on Blonde album, which entered the UK Albums Chart at number one and became their biggest selling album to date. Their follow up album, The Hush (1999) was also successful, debuting at number one on the UK album charts and certified triple platinum. In their career they have sold over 40 million records and have had thirteen UK top ten singles, three UK number one albums and eight UK top ten albums, including their ninth studio album, Jump on Board which was released in May 2017. Still fronted by charismatic lead singer Sharleen Spiteri and featuring co-founding member, guitarist and songwriter Johnny McElhone (formerly of the bands Altered Images and Hipsway), the band have honed their live concerts to a fine art over three decades.