'90s hip-hop heroes The Beatnuts return

A big coup for Zagreb as bonafide '90s hip-hop heroes The Beatnuts return. Hailing from the Queens borough of New York City, the duo create classic-sounding old school hip-hop with a heavy reliance on traditional aspects of the music, such as dusty-fingered samples of obscure funk, soul and Latin records. They'll be performing much-loved tracks like 'Watch Out Now', 'Off The Books', 'Turn It Out', 'No Escapin' This' and they'll be supported by cornerstone of the Zagreb hip-hop scene, DJ Phat Phillie.