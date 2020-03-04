The Beatnuts

Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B Boogaloo , Out of the Centre Wednesday March 4 2020
The Beatnuts
© The Beatnuts

'90s hip-hop heroes The Beatnuts return

A big coup for Zagreb as bonafide '90s hip-hop heroes The Beatnuts return. Hailing from the Queens borough of New York City, the duo create classic-sounding old school hip-hop with a heavy reliance on traditional aspects of the music, such as dusty-fingered samples of obscure funk, soul and Latin records. They'll be performing much-loved tracks like 'Watch Out Now', 'Off The Books', 'Turn It Out', 'No Escapin' This' and they'll be supported by cornerstone of the Zagreb hip-hop scene, DJ Phat Phillie. 

Venue name: Boogaloo
Address: Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska

    • Boogaloo 90 kuna presale ticket; 120 kuna ticket on concert day