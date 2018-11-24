The best Zagreb music events in December
Sham 69
Formed in 1975, Sham 69 were one of the most successful of UK punk bands, scoring more UK hit singles than eith The Clash or The Sex Pistols. Still lead by original members, singer Jimmy Pursey and guitarist David Parsons, expect the band to plough through hits like 'If The Kids Are United', 'Hurry Up Harry', 'Borstal Breakout' and 'Hersham Boys' on what will be the fifth and final day of celebrations for Vintage Industrial Bar's birthday.
New York Ska Jazz Ensemble
New York Ska Jazz Ensemble were formed in the mid '90s by a group of musicians who were simultaneously in love with both the jazz that permeated the streets of their home city and the sounds of ska and reggae imported from Jamaica. They set out to pay tribute to the former, by playing jazz standards in new reggae and ska arrangements constructed by themselves. Over two decades and ten albums later, the band have become firm festival favourites and have entertained audiences all over the world, including some of the most prestigious jazz events such as The North Sea Jazz Festival, The Montreal Jazz Festival and The Festival de Musique Quebec. Instantly recognisable and instantly enjoyable, their offerings of reggae-fied jazz classics is often added to by bona fide reggae and ska classics.
Tanzen: Kompakt | Marc Romboy, Sascha Funke, Thomas Fehlmann
After impressively kicking off their new season with Tiefschwarz, Zagreb's Tanzen collective return with their second installment. And it's again another showcase of German music. Hardly surprising really, as Germany has been responsible for some of the key trends and sounds in electronic music during the last 20 years and throughout that time, the Cologne-based Kompakt label has been at the forefront. This showcase invites two outstanding, associated DJs, Marc Romboy (pictured) and Sascha Funke, to represent the sound, alongside a live set from longstanding electronic producer Thomas Fehlmann. One not to miss for house and tech house fans.
Defected NYE
Following their successful second summertime festival in the country, the UK's Defected Records return to Croatia for this, their first ever New Year's Eve event here. New York house music innovator Todd Terry will headline the free party, which takes place at the square on Strossmayer, right in the heart of Zagreb. The event is incredibly significant for Defected as it takes us and the label into 2019, the year of their 20th anniversary. The label is now one of the biggest independents in the world specialising in house music and in recent years has grown into a brand strong enough to host sell out parties across Europe. Defected have held club residencies in London and on Ibiza, both under their own name and under their disco-themed Glitterbox events. They now host an annual five day festival on the Dalmatian coast in Tisno called Defected Croatia, which saw them reach capacity numbers in 2018. Support to Todd Terry at the NYE event comes from Peznt, Andy Daniell and Blacksoul. Defected Croatia return to Tisno in 2019. Production at this event will come from the team behind the Tisno festivals site, so expect high quality sound and visuals, plus the fine Garden Brewery beer to be available.
Dependanse
The team behind River Festival, one of Croatia's best up-and-coming, homegrown dance music festivals, host NYE at the infamous SoundFactory venue this year. The dark and spacious club is the scene of some of Zagreb's best all night parties and this one, which extends well into the afternoon of New Year's Day, should be no different. Deep house with smatterings of techno and breakbeat will be the soundtrack, supplied by a selection of great local DJs. Special guest on the occasion will be Black Merlin. Hailing from the north of England, Black Merlin, aka George Thompson has released a variety of musics including deep, druggy and tribal house and techno music, krautrock-edged excursions, weirded-out disco and vintage sounding electronic and industrial pieces on labels as diverse as Omnidisc, Bird Scarer Records, Berceuse Heroique, She Lost Kontrol, Island of The Gods, LN-CC, Common Thread, Pinkman, Mannequin, SORN, ESP Institute, Boysnoize Records and Jealous God, among others.Local support comes specifically from Allan, Basta (fonetika), Dino TM, Labud (ekstrakt), El Commando, Jakov Kolbas, Kommoda, Maja Pa, Nebuloz, Sladoled (fonetika), StoryTellers and River Festival DJs Tvrtko, Gars and Dujo.
Future Scope NYE: Sasha Carassi & Du'Art
Future Scope follow up recent events with the likes of Monika Kruse, Aril Brikha and Sam Paganini with this marathon New Year's allnighter. Headlining guest on the main floor is Drumcode associate and Phobiq Recordings founder Sasha Carassi (pictured). This mainstay of the Italian house and techno scene will be playing alongside the residents and regulars. Headlining guest in the second space is Portuguese DJ/producer Du’Art who has released on labels like DJAX Upbeats, Patterns, Ying Yang, Naked Lunch, Valvula Records, Naughty Pills Records, Elektrax Recordings and others. The third room features locals including a b2b session with Bronski and Herya and there's an afterparty session that will feature PEZNT and others.