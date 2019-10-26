Longstanding funk, jazz and soul revivalists visit

One of the original bands of a London-based, late '80s musical movement dubbed Acid Jazz, which revived older jazz, soul and funk styles and combined them with then-current hip hop and dance music styles, The Brand New Heavies have recorded and toured continuously for the last 35 years. Along the way, they've released several hits such as 'Never Stop', 'Dream On Dreamer', 'Back To Love', 'Dream Come True', 'Stay This Way' and a cover of 'Midnight At The Oasis' and worked with a series of lead singers. Their latest single 'Getaway' was released in early 2019 and featured favourite, original singer N'Dea Davenport up front. This was followed by the 'TBNH' album, which included contributions from singers such as N'Dea Davenport, Siedah Garrett, Angie Stone, Beverley Knight and Angela Ricci. This is the band's first visit to Zagreb in over 10 years.