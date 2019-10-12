From their university days in Manchester, mining the city's eclectic club sounds and invented a bold, breakbeat-based style that went on to be dubbed 'big beat', to the release in 2019 of their ninth studio album, 'No Geography' and their triumphant live return to the Glastonbury Festival, UK duo The Chemical Brothers have been at the top of the electronic scene for over 25 years. Classic singles like 'Chemical Beats', 'Galvanize', 'Block Rockin' Beats' and 'Hey Boy Hey Girl' are evergreen rave anthems, the duo have remixed the likes of Boys Noize, The Charlatans, Primal Scream, The Prodigy and Saint Etienne and they continue to imaginatively push the boundaries of the audiovisual experience of their live shows to great acclaim. The duo visit the grand arena of Dom Sportova for what will surely be one of October's highlights.