Grunge-era survivors, lead by Evan Dando, return to Croatia

The Lemonheads were a Boston trio, formed in the '80s and fronted by singer, songwriter and guitarist Evan Dando. Early albums such as 'Lick' gained them popularity on the alternative rock circuit around the time of an explosion in interest for the music, lead by7 the success of Nirvana. In 1992, they scored a huge hit with their 'It's A Shame About Ray' single and album, which they followed with the 'Come on Feel The Lemonheads' album in 1993. Following some time away from music, the band returned with an eponymous album in 2006. Perhaps taking inspiration from the huge success of their cover version of Simon and Garfunkel's 'Mrs Robinson' song, in 2009 they committed to recording a full album of cover versions, the result being the brilliant collection 'Varshons', on which they recorded songs written by the likes of Gram Parsons and Townes Van Zandt. With Evan Dando the only original member of the band, The Lemonheads return to Croatia in support of their new album 'Varshons 2', which will be released in 2019.