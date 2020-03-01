Irish punk band visit

Irish-punk band The Mahones arrive to feed the fascination many Croats have with Ireland, the Irish and their culture. The fact that the band are actually Canadian should not stop you from rolling in the four-leaf clover and excitedly bouncing up and down like a happy, wee leprechaun. The band have released 13 studio albums and worked with the likes of Jake Burns of Stiff Little Fingers and Ken Casey and Rick Barton from Dropkick Murphys. Irish punk or Celtic punk is incredibly popular in Croatia, indeed there are club nights and even bars which are dedicated to Irish punk music, so fans of Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys, The Pogues, Rumjacks and The Real McKenzies will surely find lots of like-minded friends here.