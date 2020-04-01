Key band of the UK Goth scene visit

Formed in 186 by singer/guitarist Wayne Hussey and bassist Craig Adams after the pair departed from an early version of goth rock legends The Sisters of Mercy, The Mission are one of the key original acts of the UK goth movement alongside Bauhaus, Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cult. Like The Sisters Of Mercy, the band were initially based in the UK goth capital, Leeds and achieved considerable chart success with their first three albums 'God's Own Medicine', 'Children', 'Carved in Sand' and the singles which accompanied them. The band still feature founding members Craig Adams, Simon Hinkler and Wayne Hussey, the latter having just released his autobiography.