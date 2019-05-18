Manchester's latest guitar gods visit

Manchester has had more than its fair share of great bands from The Hollies, the Bee Gees and The Buzzcocks and The Fall to The Smiths, Happy Mondays, The Stone Roses, Cabbage and Blossoms. Two of its most influential bands, Oasis and Joy Division, inform the sound of one of Manchester's best current hopes, guitar band The Slow Readers Club. Known for their energetic live performances, the band have released three studio albums to date and two which captured their effervescence in concert. This will be their debut appearance in Croatia.