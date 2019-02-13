Jangly psychedelic band from Denmark visit

The Sonic Dawn are a psychedelic rock band from Copenhagen, Denmark. They have so far released three albums, 'Perception', 'Into The Long Night' and 2019's 'Eclipse', the release of which this European tour supports. Their psychedelia is the jangly-guitar inspired sounds of the 1960s and not so much the heavy rock sludge of contemporary bands. On their new album, although they have retained their highly melodic edge, they do seem to be travelling in a darker, more mysterious direction.