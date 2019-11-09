The Tiger Lillies are a unique British music combo who are heavily influenced by Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill’s masterpiece 'The Threepenny Opera' and the wild, pre-war cabaret scene of Berlin. Bringing to mind popular TV series Peaky Blinders, they explore the dark underbelly of historic Britain's inner city streets, a landscape of pimps, prostitutes, conmen, murderers and thieves. A timeless soundtrack which takes inspiration from gypsy music, circus sounds, French chanson and songs from the British music hall era accompany the dark themes. The band have previously been nominated for a Grammy. This highly theatrical date in Rijeka is their only gig in Croatia this year and they appear here as part of their thirteenth anniversary tour.