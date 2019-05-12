The Underground Youth
Manchester band famed for their live performances
The Underground Youth are a band from one of the more recent waves of Manchester's ceaseless sea of musical talent. They have so far combined their love of vintage psychedelia, shoegaze and blues sounds with a more contemporary post-punk over eight albums and three EPs. March 2019 sees them issuing their ninth album 'Montage Images Of Lust & Fear' and their appearance in Zagreb is in support of its release. Famed for their extensive touring and converting legions of fans on such sojourns, the band are an incredibly well-seasoned spectacle in performance.
|Venue name:
|Močvara
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2219837694900835
-
- Močvara 60 kuna advance, 80 kuna on the door