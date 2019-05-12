Manchester band famed for their live performances

The Underground Youth are a band from one of the more recent waves of Manchester's ceaseless sea of musical talent. They have so far combined their love of vintage psychedelia, shoegaze and blues sounds with a more contemporary post-punk over eight albums and three EPs. March 2019 sees them issuing their ninth album 'Montage Images Of Lust & Fear' and their appearance in Zagreb is in support of its release. Famed for their extensive touring and converting legions of fans on such sojourns, the band are an incredibly well-seasoned spectacle in performance.