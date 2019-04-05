Longstanding Swiss post-industrial trio return

Ever-evolving Swiss post-industrial band The Young Gods return to Zagreb for their fifth appearance in the city. Centred around a trio comprising over vocals, drums and electronics, they are capable of issuing shamanic-style electronic rock grooves although their sound has been more accessible in recent releases. They have recorded 11 albums to date including hit singles like 'Did You Miss Me?', 'Envoyé!', 'Longue Route', 'Skinflowers' and 'Kissing the Sun' and have influenced many other artists such as David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails and U2.