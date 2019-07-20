Tiger & Woods

Music, Dance and electronic Steel , Rovinj Saturday July 20 2019
Tiger & Woods

80s influenced Italian electronic duo

Italian duo Tiger & Woods, aka Valerio Del Prete and Marco Passarani, make an 80's-influenced but contemporary dance music sound that combines disco, house and techno. Often highly melodic, often uplifting, they are a duo with a clear opinion that dance music should be fun. They have released three albums and a number of singles, either on their own label or on Gerd Janson's Running Back imprint.

Venue name: Steel
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: Vijenac brace Lorenzetto 17
Rovinj
52210
Opening hours: 9pm-4am Thurs-Sun
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/435983556961496
