Tiger & Woods
80s influenced Italian electronic duo
Italian duo Tiger & Woods, aka Valerio Del Prete and Marco Passarani, make an 80's-influenced but contemporary dance music sound that combines disco, house and techno. Often highly melodic, often uplifting, they are a duo with a clear opinion that dance music should be fun. They have released three albums and a number of singles, either on their own label or on Gerd Janson's Running Back imprint.
|Venue name:
|Steel
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Vijenac brace Lorenzetto 17
Rovinj
52210
|Opening hours:
|9pm-4am Thurs-Sun
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/435983556961496
