80s influenced Italian electronic duo

Italian duo Tiger & Woods, aka Valerio Del Prete and Marco Passarani, make an 80's-influenced but contemporary dance music sound that combines disco, house and techno. Often highly melodic, often uplifting, they are a duo with a clear opinion that dance music should be fun. They have released three albums and a number of singles, either on their own label or on Gerd Janson's Running Back imprint.