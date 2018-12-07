Traum | Insolate & Volster

Osijek's leading techno night and partnership makes a rare appearance in Zagreb

Insolate, formerly known as Miss Sunshine, is one of Croatia's best exports in the world of techno. She plays around the world, having just undertaken her first tour of the USA in 2018. But, alongside her life partner Marko Volster, she still finds time to fly the flag for techno in her home town of Osijek. Volster and Insolate's hometown residency is called Traum and is one of the key clubbing events of the city, offering uncompromising techno from the two residents, plus international guests. It's not uncommon to see either of these DJs appear at club nights in other cities in Croatia. However, as they are both recording artists in their own right, it is unusual for them to appear playing together anywhere outside Osijek. The combination is a rare treat for Zagreb's techno lovers.