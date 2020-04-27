British rapper and pioneer of the trip-hop genre

Born and raised in Bristol, Adrian Nicholas Matthews Thaws - better known by his stage name Tricky - first came to international attention as a Massive Attack collaborator before embarking on an artistically ambitious solo career. He pioneered the trip-hop genre over early EP and LP releases and ventured into then-unexplored territory for a UK rapper, such as darkly, hallucinogenic and abstract soundscapes plus rock music, surely informing the grime culture that was to follow. A true maverick of UK music, these shows are quite the coup for Croatia.