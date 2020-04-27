Tricky
British rapper and pioneer of the trip-hop genre
Born and raised in Bristol, Adrian Nicholas Matthews Thaws - better known by his stage name Tricky - first came to international attention as a Massive Attack collaborator before embarking on an artistically ambitious solo career. He pioneered the trip-hop genre over early EP and LP releases and ventured into then-unexplored territory for a UK rapper, such as darkly, hallucinogenic and abstract soundscapes plus rock music, surely informing the grime culture that was to follow. A true maverick of UK music, these shows are quite the coup for Croatia.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/744269429435591/
|Močvara
Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
- Močvara 140-170 kuna per person
- Pogon Kulture 120-160 kuna per person