Veteran UK punk band visit

Although they never achieved the fame of The Sex Pistols and The Clash, UK Subs are one of the best-loved and most enduring of British punk bands. They were there at the beginning, singer Charlie Harper already an experienced live performer in previous bands, when the movement was birthed in the late '70s. UK Subs combined the punk sounds of the emerging era with the lively, back-to-basics but musically proficient live set-up of the UK pub rock scene which had produced bands like Dr Feelgood. They produced landmark early albums like 'Another Kind of Blues', 'Brand New Age' and 'Crash Course' and were famously featured heavily in Julien Temple's 1979 'Punk Can Take It' short film. With Harper still at the helm and longstanding bass player Alvin Gibbs still in situ, this is as close to catching an original punk act as you're likely to get this year. This tour marks the band's 40th anniversary and support on the date comes from Zagreb punk veterans Eksodus and contemporary UK punk band The Mistakes.