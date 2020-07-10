Ultra Europe Festival
Time Out says
An absolute must-go if pulsing EDM beats, an electric atmosphere and epic production are what gets you up and dancing all night
David Guetta, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Armin Van Buuren, Pendulum Trinity, Richie Hawtin, DJ Snake and many more.
Ultra Europe Laser shows! Day-glo! EDM! The North American house-dance-trance festival thrills fans worldwide each year, and with its line-up reading like a 'best of' the genre CD. It's completely unsurprising that it's made a huge impression on Croatia. It's an absolute must-go if pulsing EDM beats, an electric atmosphere and epic production are what gets you up and dancing all night. Associated events include parties on several islands including Hvar, a Yacht Regatta and more. The main event is held in Split's Poljud stadium, close to the gorgeous walled city itself, numerous sunny Blue Flag beaches and is just a couple of hours' drive from national park Plitvice Jezera, so many choose to extend their stay in Croatia afterwards. Packages include flights, accommodation and tickets, so if you'd like to leave the organising to someone else, you've plenty of options.
Details
|Event website:
|https://ultraeurope.com
|Venue name:
|Stadium Park Mladeži
|Address:
|
Hrvatske Mornarice 10
Split
21000
- Stadium Park Mladeži 1183 kuna regular three-day ticket; 2894 kuna VIP three-day ticket
