Slovenian techno giant visits

Internationally-renowned Slovenian techno DJ UMEK is perhaps the most famous DJ of the Balkan region, a longstanding contributor to his home country's rave and techno scene, experiences from which he has exported around the world. His gig diary ranges from dark underground clubs in Berlin to massive techno stages at the world's most renowned festivals. Alongside his Djing, he is a prolific producer of music, most of which is released on his own 1605 label. His weekly radio show 'Behind the Iron Curtain' is circulated on more than 150 radio stations across the world.