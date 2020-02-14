Valentines day with David Morales

Grammy award-winning DJ and producer visits

One of the pillars of house music in New York City for over three decades, David Morales is best-known as the creator of hit remixes for the likes of Jamiroquai, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Pet Shop Boys, U2, Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, with whom he won a Grammy. He's also famous as the founder of the Def Mix remix organisation, alongside Frankie Knuckles, for a distinct production sound best-expressed on his Red Zone mixes, for stand-alone hits like 'Needin’ U' and as a DJ.