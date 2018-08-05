Croatian diva Vanna appears at annual national holiday celebrations

For the past six years, Supetar has been celebrating National Thanksgiving, Victory and Croatian Defenders Day with the concert of a Croatian diva. So far Tereza Kesovija, Jasna Zlokić, Josipa Lisac, Radojka Šverko and Zorica Konđa have appeared in front of the parish church in Supetar. The 2018 edition features Vanna, a singer from Koprivnica who has released 10 albums since 1997 and represented Croatia at the 2001 Eurovision Song Contest.