Music, Pop Various venues in Supetar , Brac Island Sunday August 5 2018
Croatian diva Vanna appears at annual national holiday celebrations

For the past six years, Supetar has been celebrating National Thanksgiving, Victory and Croatian Defenders Day with the concert of a Croatian diva. So far Tereza Kesovija, Jasna Zlokić, Josipa Lisac, Radojka Šverko and Zorica Konđa have appeared in front of the parish church in Supetar. The 2018 edition features Vanna, a singer from Koprivnica who has released 10 albums since 1997 and represented Croatia at the 2001 Eurovision Song Contest.

Venue name: Various venues in Supetar
Address:
Supetar

Price: Free
Event phone: +385 21 756 711
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/Supetarsko.lito
