Velvet Festival

Inaugural year for homegrown two day island festival marrying rock, pop and dance music

Though the first year for this ambitious new homegrown festival, the promoters involved have been working on events for several years in Pula, Istria and Zagreb and they've chosen a beautiful location for this latest project. Punat is located centrally, by the sea, on the south-west coast of island Krk in the Kvarner region. Almost unique in the Croatian festival season, Velvet aims to marry the best in live music with the best in underground dance DJs. In this attempt, you can tell immediately it's an event run by young people, who are only too aware that today, music fans are rarely restricted by the strict genres most festivals try to impose on their audiences. Bravo! Live sets come from The Mauskovic Dance Band of Soundway Records fame plus top alternative Croatian rock/pop acts Svemirko, Porto Morto and Pseća Plaža. There will be boat trips soundtracked by DJs and DJ-led entertainment by night, coming from the likes of Max Abysmal, DJ Brka, Pepi Jogarde, Captain Starlight, Disco Durum, Adriatic Social Club DJ's, Music After Dinner and Mile Voli Disko.