Brazilian progressive house and techno DJ visits Boogaloo's big room

Over the last decade, Brazilian born Victor Ruiz has become one of the top-flight DJs operating on the border between progressive house and techno. Now a resident of Berlin, he has collaborated with Deep Dish by appearing on the associated Yoshitoshi label and by remixing Dubfire. Elsewhere, he has remixed the likes of Moby, had his music released on Toolroom, Selador and Bedrock and crisscrossed the globe to play large scale rave events.