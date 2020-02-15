The world's most famous children's choir

The Vienna Boys Choir are the most famous children's choir in the world, their history stretching back to 1498. Here, they present a mixture of traditional, religious choral music, favourites from classical music scores and folk music songs from across Europe. The choir is made up of over one hundred singers (coming from about thirty countries) between the ages of ten and fourteen, who annually perform around 300 concerts to almost half a million people.