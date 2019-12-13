Vintage Industrial Bar Birthday: Six Pack
Time Out says
Legends of Yugoslavia punk join the celebrations
From a place called Smederevska Palanka in Serbia to the Croatian capital, one of the most influential and loved punk rock bands of the ex-Yu region comes to celebrate Vintage's seventh birthday. With legendary local hits like 'Crveni Makovi' and successful albums such as 'Fabrička Greška', their songs remain some of the most sung among local rebels. Expect all the old hits that put them on the region's punk rock map and more recent songs from their 2011 album 'Epicentar', which was downloaded by more than 50, 000 fans.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/563728367720986
|Venue name:
|Vintage Industrial Bar
|Address:
|
Savska cesta 160
Zagreb
|Transport:
|Trams 5, 14 and 17 to Prisavlje
Dates And Times
-
- Vintage Industrial Bar 45 kuna presale ticket; 60 kuna ticket on a concert day