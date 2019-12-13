Vintage Industrial Bar Birthday: Six Pack

Music, Punk and metal Vintage Industrial Bar , Zagreb Friday December 13 2019
Six Pack
© Six Pack

Legends of Yugoslavia punk join the celebrations

From a place called Smederevska Palanka in Serbia to the Croatian capital, one of the most influential and loved punk rock bands of the ex-Yu region comes to celebrate Vintage's seventh birthday. With legendary local hits like 'Crveni Makovi' and successful albums such as 'Fabrička Greška', their songs remain some of the most sung among local rebels. Expect all the old hits that put them on the region's punk rock map and more recent songs from their 2011 album 'Epicentar', which was downloaded by more than 50, 000 fans.    

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Vintage Industrial Bar
Address: Savska cesta 160
Zagreb

Transport: Trams 5, 14 and 17 to Prisavlje

Dates And Times