Vintage Industrial Bar Birthday: Six Pack

Legends of Yugoslavia punk join the celebrations

From a place called Smederevska Palanka in Serbia to the Croatian capital, one of the most influential and loved punk rock bands of the ex-Yu region comes to celebrate Vintage's seventh birthday. With legendary local hits like 'Crveni Makovi' and successful albums such as 'Fabrička Greška', their songs remain some of the most sung among local rebels. Expect all the old hits that put them on the region's punk rock map and more recent songs from their 2011 album 'Epicentar', which was downloaded by more than 50, 000 fans.