Vök
After a successful 2018 debut in Zagreb, the Icelandic trio return
Icelandic trio Vök have been around for half a decade now, their melodic dream-pop / indie-electro having debuted on the 'Tension' and 'Circles' EPs. Their debut album 'Figure' won Electronic Album of the Year at the Icelandic Music Awards and following successful live dates across the world, including a debut performance in Croatia at Tvornica Kulture and many key European festivals, the band return in 2019 in support of their second album, 'In The Dark', which will be released on March 1 2019.
|Venue name:
|Tvornica kulture
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Caffe Bar 7am-11pm; Night Club 11pm-4am
|Transport:
|Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/523033904863824
-
- Tvornica kulture 70 kuna advance, 90 kuna on the door