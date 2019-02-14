Vök

Music, Dance and electronic Tvornica kulture , Zagreb Thursday February 14 2019
After a successful 2018 debut in Zagreb, the Icelandic trio return

Icelandic trio Vök have been around for half a decade now, their melodic dream-pop / indie-electro having debuted on the 'Tension' and 'Circles' EPs. Their debut album 'Figure' won Electronic Album of the Year at the Icelandic Music Awards and following successful live dates across the world, including a debut performance in Croatia at Tvornica Kulture and many key European festivals, the band return in 2019 in support of their second album, 'In The Dark', which will be released on March 1 2019.

Venue name: Tvornica kulture
Contact:
Address: Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Caffe Bar 7am-11pm; Night Club 11pm-4am
Transport: Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/523033904863824
    • Tvornica kulture 70 kuna advance, 90 kuna on the door