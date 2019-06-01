We Love Sound Festival

Zagreb's premier outdoor rave alldayer

Zagreb's premier one-day outdoor rave this year occurs near Lake Jarun to the west of the city centre. Having previously hosted some of the top flight names in house, tech house and techno, expectations are high for this 2019 event. Thankfully, organisers (who are also the team behind Croatia's highly rated Sonus Festival) have not disappointed, as headlining DJs this year are Ibiza favourite Seth Troxler, Swiss tech house favourite Sonja Moonear and local lad Andrea Ljekaj who has released on Get Physical.