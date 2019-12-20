Germany's longest-serving rave DJ makes a seasonal visit

Taking his name from 'Planet Rock' producer Afrika Bambaataa, Maximilian Lenz aka WestBam began his career as a DJ at around the same time that seminal electro record was released. He has played a mixture of electro, techno and rave sounds ever since and been an integral player in helping to establish Germany as one of the epicentres of electronic music and clubbing. He founded the Low Spirit Recordings in the mid-'80s, one of Germany's first record labels of the electronic dance music era. The label went on to run the famous Mayday party under WestBam's leadership; at the time the rave party debuted in Berlin in 1991, it was the biggest rave ever held in Germany. The party and its leading DJ, WestBam, were the only outfit invited to play at every Love Parade event. WestBam has since constructed music for catwalk shows by some of the world's leading fashion designers, represented his country as the official entertainment at the Olympics and DJ'd across the globe. Support at this seasonal electro-techno party comes from DJ Jock and Pero FullHouse.