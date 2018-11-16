Pioneering tech house crew return to Zagreb

Tech house is now such a vital sound within clubland that you could forgive someone for thinking it was the exclusive soundtrack to be found on modern dancefloors. It dominates the soundtrack of Ibiza's clubs and can be heard at almost every festival held on the Croatian coast. In Zagreb, it is the sound of many an allnighter, with the city's SoundFactory, Masters and other underground spots embracing the genre. Tech house is now so ubiquitous that it's difficult to remember it having a beginning. But it did. And its beginnings came in the mid '90s from the Wiggle resident DJs and founders Terry Francis, Nathan Coles and Eddie Richards. Frequent visitors to Zagreb over recent years, these originators of tech house have nevertheless rarely appeared all together in the city. Boogaloo right that wrong with a marathon session on this night.