Alice In Chains singer plays a solo acoustic date

Best known as the singer, since 2006, of much-loved American hard rock band Alice In Chains, William DuVall here plays an intimate, solo, acoustic date. DuVall has so far appeared as lead vocalist on the latest three Alice In Chains albums and toured the world with the band as replacement to the sadly deceased original singer, Layne Staley. DuVall is also singer of the rock supergroup Giraffe Tongue Orchestra alongside members of Mastodon, The Dillinger Escape Plan and The Mars Volta. This date is part of a tour to support his 'One Alone' solo album and the show will have a purposeful intimate feel. To that end, only 220 tickets for the show will be released for sale.