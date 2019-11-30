Yammatovo 5: The Pretenders & Heaven 17

Legendary British bands The Pretenders and Heaven 17 make their debuts in Zagreb

The big annual party held by much-loved local radio station Yammat FM, this fifth edition of Yammatovo arguably boasts its best line-up yet. Two legendary British bands will both make their debut in Zagreb on the occasion. Formed in 1978, The Pretenders are a band like The Police, Joy Division and The Cure, who emerged from the punk scene, but became something wholly different and transcended the promise of punk. Lead by enigmatic singer and vocal animal rights campaigner Chrissie Hynde (pictured), the band have overcome tragic loss of personnel and produced hits in every decade since their formation. Their countless successes include 'Brass in Pocket', 'Stop Your Sobbing', 'I Go To Sleep', 'Hymn to Her', '2000 Miles', 'Don't Get Me Wrong', 'My Baby', and 'I'll Stand by You'. Heaven 17 are one of the fundamental bands of the electronic movement from the English city of Sheffield, its most famous contemporary achievement being perhaps Warp Records. Formed by two members of The Human League, Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh, in collaboration with vocalist Glenn Gregory they produced classic albums of the early '80s UK synthpop movement like 'Penthouse and Pavement', 'The Luxury Gap' and side project 'Music of Quality & Distinction Volume One'.