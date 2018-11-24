You Are We: Marc Schneider

Longstanding German house DJ and tastemaker visits

It would be possible to talk about Marc Schneider in terms of his productions, which since the early 2000s have appeared sporadically on labels like Silver Network, Circus Company or Was Not Was, the in house label of monster German music distributor, where Marc Schneider works. But, production is not really what he's best known for. Neither is running record labels, which he has also done with Story, a vinyl only deep house imprint which has amassed a cult following thanks to releases from the likes of Cottam, James Duncan and St Joseph. No, Marc Schneider is best known for being a DJ, an endeavour he has pursued for over two decades and which has granted him regular slots at some of Europe's best clubs, such as Watergate, Fabric, Rex and Panorama bar. A selector with distinct tastes and an encyclopedic knowledge of dance music released since the mid 90s, this will be an evening in the hands of a connoisseur house DJ. Support on the night comes from locals Lazo and FM from the ecologically minded You Are We crew, plus Balboa live.