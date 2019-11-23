Amsterdam-based festival favourite makes his DJ debut in Split

Having worked behind the counter at Amsterdam record shop Rush Hour Records for many years, Young Marco knows his way around the vinyl racks. The shops sells all manner of dance and electronic music, from disco and African grooves to house and techno and Young Marco is well versed in them all. As a DJ, his services have been called on regularly by the likes of Love International and Dekmantel festivals, plus major clubs in Amsterdam and many other European cities. His cross-genre sets are beloved of festival attendees and he's not averse to dropping singalong favourites next to the underground bombs he sources. This date, a collaboration between Adriatic Social Club and the Judino Drvo club, will be Young Marco's debut appearance in Split and surely a highlight of the winter clubbing calendar in Croatia's second city.