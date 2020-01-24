Young Japanese guitar virtuoso returns to Croatia

One of the biggest hits from last year's Guitar Festival in the Dalmatian town of Omiš, Yuki Saito is one of Japan's finest young guitarists. Omiš's music programme of summer 2019 was a wonderfully varied affair and that Saito was recognised as a distinct highlight is no small feat for the young virtuoso, who is currently studying in Germany. His repertoire on the date includes pieces written by Agustín Barrios, Joaquín Turina, Dušan Bogdanović, Maurice Ravel and The Beatles.