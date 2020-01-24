Yuki Saito

Music, Classical and opera Croatian Music Institute , Zagreb Friday January 24 2020
Yuki Saito
© Tina Šuto

Time Out says

Young Japanese guitar virtuoso returns to Croatia

One of the biggest hits from last year's Guitar Festival in the Dalmatian town of Omiš, Yuki Saito is one of Japan's finest young guitarists. Omiš's music programme of summer 2019 was a wonderfully varied affair and that Saito was recognised as a distinct highlight is no small feat for the young virtuoso, who is currently studying in Germany. His repertoire on the date includes pieces written by Agustín Barrios, Joaquín Turina, Dušan Bogdanović, Maurice Ravel and The Beatles.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2893123530719937
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Croatian Music Institute
Address: Gundulićeva 6
Zagreb
10000

Dates And Times