Music festivals Square of French Republic , Zagreb Thursday May 28 2020 - Sunday May 31 2020 Free
Zagreb Beer Fest
© Filip Bušić
Zagreb Beer Fest
Zagreb Beer Fest

Popular, four free days of music and beer in a city centre park

Line up TBA

Not so much a beer fest as a major music festival (and a free festival at that), this event has takes over one of Zagreb’s biggest green spaces, sticks a big concert stage at one end, and rings it with beer tents. The festival provides a platform for Croatia’s growing army of craft practitioners as well as the big commercial breweries, so when it comes to liquid refreshment there’s an awful lot to choose from.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/132330458002845
Venue name: Square of French Republic
Address: Trg Francuske republike
Zagreb
10000

