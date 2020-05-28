Zagreb Beer Fest

Popular, four free days of music and beer in a city centre park

Line up TBA

Not so much a beer fest as a major music festival (and a free festival at that), this event has takes over one of Zagreb’s biggest green spaces, sticks a big concert stage at one end, and rings it with beer tents. The festival provides a platform for Croatia’s growing army of craft practitioners as well as the big commercial breweries, so when it comes to liquid refreshment there’s an awful lot to choose from.