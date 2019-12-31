Zagreb New Year's Eve

The capital city comes alive

The focal point of Zagreb's New Year will be the main square, trg Ban Jelačić, where the music stage will host popular Croatian rock and pop bands Prljavo Kazalište and Novi Fosili, but that's far from the full story. With the city's award-winning Advent in full swing, every part of the city will be alive with musical guests, throngs of people and merriment. Expect fireworks across the city at midnight and if you want to see the full spectacle, head up to Strossmayer promenade (Strossmayerovo šetalište) for a great view of the cityscape. Don't expect the street partying to quieten down quickly after midnight, but if you're in for the long run, Zagreb's clubbing is at its peak in winter so head to any of the city's nightclubs, where you can choose from underground house and techno at places like Depo, Boogaloo and Masters or the more accessible and alcohol-friendly parties at Katran or Tvornica Kulture.