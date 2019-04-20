Zagreb Sunset Sessions: SRC Šalata

Music, Dance and electronic ŠRC Šalata , Zagreb Saturday April 20 2019
The first open-air rave of the 2019 season, held high above Zagreb city centre

Zagreb Sunset Session have been throwing golden-hour parties for six years, staging events in museums, fortresses, rooftops and other unique locations across Zagreb. The outdoor party vibe buzzes with lasers, smoke machines and fire-canons – this time, they return to the central court of Sports Centre Šalata, high above Zagreb's city centre. To ensure everyone gets to see the sunset, last entry is strictly at 6 pm. House music will come from British producer/DJ Weiss, with local support from Yakka, Tom Bug, Aldo Morro and Pablo Panda.

Venue name: ŠRC Šalata
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 4617 255
Address: Schlosserove stube 2
Zagreb

Price: 40kn
    • ŠRC Šalata 70 kuna, 120 kuna VIP Book online