Zez Festival

Music, Music festivals KSET , Lower Town Wednesday October 14 2020 - Sunday October 18 2020
King Midas Sound, Morn, NAKED, Playground Hustle, SAUD, Warrego Valles, and more TBA.

Lectures, workshops, panel discussion but first above all... music. This festival of experimental music is set to be the sanctuary of alternative music, a mission which proves to be accomplished in the last six years. Jumping out of the regular genre classifications and with improvisation as the key tool of creativity and with a promising good-time line up, Zez will certainly satisfy the indie crowd in town.  

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/495613737733791
Venue name: KSET
Address: Unska 3
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska

    • KSET 180 kuna festival ticket; daily tickets from 80 kuna
