Zrće Spring Break

Student-aimed festival and the first one of the year on the beach

Rudy MC, Sandro Bani, Dekova and many more.

As its name suggests, Zrce Spring Break demands the kind of behaviour you’d reserve for releasing all that exam tension. Now in its fifth year, the festival has gained an international following of hardcore party-goers and is a primary suspect in Croatia’s ever-growing reputation as Europe’s hedonist capital. It takes place at two of Croatia’s most buzzing clubs, Aquarius and the open-air Kalypso club, both on Zrce beach on the northern island of Pag. It extends out into the Adriatic, too, with regular, wild boat parties on offer. Tickets are purposefully student-friendly, with package deals saving you loads of cash. The standard one – a steal at £131 – includes a private apartment, unlimited transfers and food discounts, and can be upgraded to include a boat party ticket and entrance into the beer pong tournament (yes, there’s a beer pong tournament). Spring Break is basically an extreme version of that age-old fail-safe combination: sun and fun.