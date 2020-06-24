Italian legend visits

Italian singing legend Zucchero has sold over 60 million records worldwide and has famously collaborated with the likes of Paul Young, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Brian May, Miles Davis, Ray Charles, B. B. King, Sting, Bono, Dolores O'Riordan, Paul Young, Peter Gabriel, Luciano Pavarotti, and Andrea Bocelli. This gig, which is one of the highlights of Rovinj Summer Music Festival, takes place at what is usually a city parking lot, Valdibora, in Rovinj.