11 most instagrammable places in Dubrovnik

By Time Out contributors Posted: Tuesday October 16 2018, 11:11am

Dubrovnik
© monticello

Dubrovnik is a one-town tourist industry on its own. As stunning as the clear blue sea around it, the former centre of the independent Republic of Ragusa invites superlatives and attracts the lion’s share of year-round visitors. When a foreigner thinks of Croatia, he thinks of Dubrovnik’s proud, pristine fortifications set on an azure background. Dubrovnik has fantastic views at every turn, but follow this gallery to get your essential Instagram shots.

 

Lovrijenac Fortress

Dubrovnik Walls

Church of St. Blaise

Stradun
Banje Beach
Pile Gate
Minčeta Tower
Basketball Court in the Old Town
Mountain Srđ
Dubrovnik's Alleyways
Dubrovnik's Rooftops
By Time Out contributors