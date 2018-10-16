11 most instagrammable places in Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik is a one-town tourist industry on its own. As stunning as the clear blue sea around it, the former centre of the independent Republic of Ragusa invites superlatives and attracts the lion’s share of year-round visitors. When a foreigner thinks of Croatia, he thinks of Dubrovnik’s proud, pristine fortifications set on an azure background. Dubrovnik has fantastic views at every turn, but follow this gallery to get your essential Instagram shots.

Lovrijenac Fortress

Dubrovnik Walls

Church of St. Blaise

Stradun

Banje Beach

Pile Gate

Minčeta Tower

Basketball Court in the Old Town