156 kilos weight of weed washes up in Croatia

Police in the region of Dubrovnik-Neretva have collected a large amount of marijuana that has washed ashore around the areas of Orebić, Blato on Korčula and Mljet. 156 kilograms of weed has so far been collected, with the police having been tipped off to the jack pot by locals who saw packages drifting onto beaches.

It is not the first instance of marijuana washing up on Croatian beaches. Similar packages have been brought here several times previously on the high tide and by winds which can traditionally blow fiercely at this time of year. Much to the releaf of police, upon discovery, this current haul was already ruined by extended exposure to seawater.

Marijuana smuggling is more than just a budding industry, it is an established international trade, albeit an illegal one. Police suspect the marijuana to have been en route from Albania to Italy, although it is not known if the packages were blown from their boats or discarded by smugglers worried about being searched by authorities. Police thanked locals for informing them about the packages and in a blunt statement requested that anyone else seeing similar suspicious packages should also get in touch.