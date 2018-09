Dubrovnik is brimming with cats, whether prowling Gruz harbour or sunbathing on polished slabs of pavement on Stradun. If you're a cat person, you need to follow the hashtag #catsofdubrovnik on Instagram. Heart-meltingly cute cats are backdropped by Dubrovnik's historic Old Town, with the blue Adriatic lapping the rocks below. The hashtag is also raising awareness for SOS Dubrovnik Cats, a charity helping the stray feline population of the city.

