19 beautifully tranquil courtyards in Croatia

There are countless courtyards tucked behind the grandiose façades of Croatia's townhouses. A common feature of baroque and neo-classical architectural traditions, these expansive hidden spaces are happy remnants of the Habsburg Empire. You'll find plenty of attractive courtyards in Croatia, from the stately backyard of Zagreb's Meštrović atelier to the court of Dubrovnik's Franciscan Monastery, a lush sanctuary sprinkled with orange blossom trees. Escape it all with these beautifully tranquil courtyards.