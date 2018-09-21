  • News
20 vibrant pieces of street art to see in Zagreb

By Time Out contributors Posted: Friday September 21 2018, 4:06pm

Zagreb Street Art
© earthloveandtravel

Zagreb is no stranger to graffiti, from its downtown walls covered in rashes of swirling name-tags to bright and beautiful murals that add flourishes of colour to the city. Here are just a few examples of spectacular urban art in the capital.

 

Gallery SC

A post shared by Stephanie O'Brien (@stephanieob) on

 

Tkalčićeva street

A post shared by Daniel Janev (@danijanev) on

 

Đorđićeva street

A post shared by Flor (@7lorr3) on

 

Opatovina

 

near The Westin Zagreb hotel

 

Ćirilometodska street

A post shared by b. (@shineeye_b) on

  

Art Park

 

Museum of Contemporary Art

  

Tkalčićeva street

A post shared by Yunica (@yunincroatia) on

 

near The Westin Zagreb hotel

A post shared by Cherylyn (@carpe._.dm) on

 

Gallery SC

 

Gradec, Upper Town

 

Museum of Contemporary Art

 

Tkalčićeva street

 

Lauba House

A post shared by Topstreetart (@topstreetart) on

 

Gallery SC 

 

A post shared by Alison Cleary (@silvergecko21) on

 

Močvara club

A post shared by Petra (@stellar_petra) on

 

Vlaška street

 

  

Gradec, Upper Town

A post shared by @nyoko_cho on

 

 

 

 

Staff writer
